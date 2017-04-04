A Week In Miami On A $138,000 Salary

4:45 p.m. — My husband and I both do well, and we more or less keep completely separate finances. I moved in with him just prior to our marriage, so he was already paying the rent and utilities. I pay for my own expenses, my own car payment, our entertainment, and most of our food and other incidental expenses. We've been meaning to work out a better system, but we at least both agree that "what's mine is yours" and vice versa. Based on the status of my Hello Fresh delivery, I text my husband that he is in charge of buying groceries for tonight's dinner. He picks up ingredients to make this amazing chicken-shawarma recipe that we've been obsessed with of late and chickpeas so we can mix up some hummus. He also picks up a bottle of white wine. What a guy.