Former basketball player Scottie Pippen is speaking out about two 911 calls that his wife, Larsa, made in early October claiming he was getting "aggressive" with her.
According to People, the two police calls were made in the same week by the Real Housewives of Miami star. In each call, the close friend of Kim Kardashian, who frequently appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is heard reporting a domestic disturbance at her Fort Lauderdale, FL, home.
The first call made on October 1, which TMZ posted on Tuesday, features a crying Larsa asking for an officer to come to her house because her husband is being "really, really aggressive with me." Scottie can be heard saying in the background that the domestic disturbance is verbal and that an officer does not need to come to the house. Larsa agrees, but the dispatcher says one has already been called to the home.
In a second call made on October 4, also released by TMZ, Larsa can be heard telling the dispatcher that her husband has "gotten crazy again with me." She says that her husband is breaking things and "just scaring me."
After the release of the 911 tapes, Scottie, who filed for divorce on October 18, released a statement to People via his lawyer.
“Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen," his attorney Roberta G. Stanley said. "While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen.”
His lawyer added, “Although Mr. and Ms. Pippen both have public personas, their divorce is a private matter. Mr. Pippen requests that the press respect his privacy and that of his family during this time.”
People reported that a rep for Larsa had no comment about the 911 calls.
Larsa did release a statement to E! News after news of her divorce went public, asking for privacy "during this difficult transition for her family."
"Although they are no longer to be married," the statement read, "Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect."
Scottie and Larsa Pippen were married for 19 years.
