Exclusive: We Got Ready With Mandy Moore For The SAG Awards

If you think getting ready for a big Hollywood awards show is all Champagne, cheese boards, and dancing to blasting music in a closed salon, well, you might be right if you work with Mandy Moore. The star's become best friends with her glam squad and has the whole pre-red carpet process down to a really fun science. What's more, she let Refinery29 in on the action ahead of last night's SAG Awards.
Hours before Mandy and her fellow This is Us co-stars took home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, she surrounded herself with her longtime glam squad, Jenn and Ashley Streicher, in the comfort of their private L.A. salon, Striiike. Two parts of the famous trifecta of sisters, Jenn, an in-demand makeup artist, and Ashley, hairstylist to everyone you follow on Instagram, are oft behind Moore's memorable red carpet looks, like the sleek bun from the Golden Globes and her bold pink lip from the Emmys. Last night, however, the sisters took Moore's look in a new direction — and all the details are ahead.
