These Golden Globes Looks Made A Statement — & Cost Less Than $12

Last night was a huge win for women everywhere. This year, the Golden Globe attendees made those power-red lips and glossy manicures about something more than stellar additions to our 2018 trend lists. It was a night to represent the ongoing fight against sexual assault across all industries. And thanks to movements like Time's Up, HeForShe, and #MeToo (all of which inspired iconic fashion and beauty moments), we're feeling more inspired than ever. Suffice to say, the red carpet had countless beauty looks we can't wait to copy immediately.
If you too want to recreate that hair and makeup magic yourself, you might as well do it right. Luckily, plenty of A-listers wore highlighter, lipstick, nail polish, and more sourced straight from the drugstore — so you can cop the best celebrity looks without blowing your budget.
Click ahead to check out 20 of last night's most memorable beauty looks that won't cost you more than $12.