These Golden Globes Looks Made A Statement — & Cost Less Than £10

Last night was a huge win for women everywhere. This year, the Golden Globe attendees made those power-red lips and glossy manicures about something more than stellar additions to our 2018 trend lists. It was a night to represent the ongoing fight against sexual assault across all industries. And thanks to movements like Time's Up HeForShe , and #MeToo (all of which inspired iconic fashion and beauty moments ), we're feeling more inspired than ever. Suffice to say, the red carpet left us with countless meaningful looks we can't wait to copy immediately.