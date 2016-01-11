New Year’s resolutions have become a bit passé over the years, as we all make them and then break them just hours later. This year, we’ve decided to do the opposite — we’ve compiled a list of bad beauty habits we need to break in the new year, instead of a list of resolutions or standards we’ll never stick to.
We’re nixing all of those dirty habits we’ve picked up over the years, from biting our nails to (ugh) picking at our skin. It is the time to ditch your beauty baggage, stop scrutinizing your selfies, finally embrace your natural hair texture, and stop saying you can’t "pull off" a certain look.
It’s the year of “doing” when it comes to beauty, replacing those old habits with new ones to help you do you.
