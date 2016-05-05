It's always a good idea to have a few hairstyles up your sleeve for those times when you want to spice things up a bit. And ideally, they're looks you can do in five minutes flat. Sadly, it's rare to have time to mess with a variety of hot tools (or sometimes even shampoo and conditioner), so having a few tricks tucked away can come in handy.
That's where badass hair accessories come in. We've seen hair adornments all over the runways for the past few seasons — from Prada's Fall 2015 clipped ponytails to Rodarte's floral hair pins. By simply topping off your half-up style with a decorative pin or barrette, you can instantly upgrade its cool factor — in no time at all. Ahead, 10 toppers that will elevate your look.
