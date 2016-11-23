No matter what else is going on in our ever-frantic lives, our skin is always (rather annoyingly) front of mind. We collect countless serums and pencil in spa appointments to keep our most nagging concerns at bay. But since we’re bundled up from head to toe during the winter anyway, can't we just put our preening on pause?
Well, the colder months are actually prime time for ramping up on skin treatments. For instance, at-home hair-removal tools like the Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL work best on untanned skin. And laser facials can benefit from time spent hibernating indoors away from the sun. To break down which treatments are worth scheduling now and why, we spoke to dermatologists Dr. Sherry Ingraham and Dr. Amanda Doyle (with the Russak Dermatology Clinic in New York City). Hey, at least you'll have the perfect excuse for staying indoors and bingeing on TV.
