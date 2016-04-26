The Best Tricks To Nix Your Rosacea

We all strive for great skin. The kind of greatness that we are constantly attempting to create with makeup; an even tone, with no breakouts or redness — just a completely clear canvas. The dream is, of course, that we eventually won’t need makeup to create this finish — that we’ll simply use the right concoction of skin creams to get us to a place that we’ll be able to face the world makeup-free.
But, when it comes to skin conditions like rosacea, controlling flare-ups and covering up the redness that comes with it is a constant, never-ending battle. Many sufferers learn the in’s and out’s of their ailment, and learning how to cope (with a few key tricks up their sleeve) is the best they can do.
Since there is no cure for rosacea, it’s always a balancing act — striving for new ways to cover up the redness, and figuring out how to minimize it with the help of a derm at the same time.
We spoke to cosmetic dermatology practitioner Lauren Abramowitz, founder of Park Avenue Skin Solutions, about her favorite products for concealing, and the best methods of treatment out there right now.
