The Best Tricks To Nix Your Rosacea

We all strive for great skin. The kind of greatness that we are constantly attempting to create with makeup; an even tone, with no breakouts or redness — just a completely clear canvas. The dream is, of course, that we eventually won’t need makeup to create this finish — that we’ll simply use the right concoction of skin creams to get us to a place that we’ll be able to face the world makeup-free.But, when it comes to skin conditions like rosacea, controlling flare-ups and covering up the redness that comes with it is a constant, never-ending battle. Many sufferers learn the in’s and out’s of their ailment, and learning how to cope (with a few key tricks up their sleeve) is the best they can do.Since there is no cure for rosacea, it’s always a balancing act — striving for new ways to cover up the redness, and figuring out how to minimize it with the help of a derm at the same time.We spoke to cosmetic dermatology practitioner Lauren Abramowitz, founder of Park Avenue Skin Solutions , about her favorite products for concealing, and the best methods of treatment out there right now.