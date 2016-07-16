After Ozone Therapy, it was time for a massage, which Sara Suardi, the spa director, informed us was to go hand-in-hand with the treatment. The Chinese massage technique is said to help boost metabolism and purge the body of the mental and environmental aggressors that can show up on your skin.



We thought the blood part was going to be the weirdest, but the massage was one of the strangest and most intricate ones we've ever had — and being in the beauty business, we’ve experienced hundreds.



The therapist concentrated her efforts along the spine with a vibrating stone, and then she went to work hand-massaging the stomach for about 20 minutes.



Massaging the stomach and digestive organs is said to be good for your digestion, but it is also very uncomfortable if you feel like you've been eating a lot for the past few days. But that discomfort did lead to some positive results — typically, traveling can cause a little bit of, um, blockage, and this massage worked out any evacuation (read: poop) issues. So, whatever her magical hands did, it worked.



For a lengthier stay, a guest would receive multiple treatments like this throughout the week. But even after our one treatment, we noticed some great results: Immediately after, we didn't struggle at all with jet lag or feel run-down, and we were nonstop touring a new country, which can be pretty exhausting.