Save Your Money This Halloween — 9 Costumes Using Stuff You Already Own

You either love Halloween and start planning for it on November 1 of the previous year, or you wait until the last-minute and hope the day passes by without any fanfare. If you fall into the latter category, you're likely all too familiar with being roped into a party and having zero idea of what to wear . And the last thing you want to do is spend $49.95 on a polyester costume you'll never use again — especially after you wait 45 minutes in line.