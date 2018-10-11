Save Your Money This Halloween — 9 Costumes Using Stuff You Already Own

You either love Halloween and start planning for it on November 1 of the previous year, or you wait until the last-minute and hope the day passes by without any fanfare. If you fall into the latter category, you're likely all too familiar with being roped into a party and having zero idea of what to wear. And the last thing you want to do is spend $49.95 on a polyester costume you'll never use again — especially after you wait 45 minutes in line.
To save yourself the Halloween heartache, let's take a look at our own closets, shall we? The black dress that's saved for "special occasions" or the white button-up that's part of your weekly rotation can easily get new life on All Hallow's Eve. And you might be surprised what you can come up with.
Ahead, we've rounded up some thought-starters that even the most last-minute costume planners can pull off. You may claim you're not a "Halloween person," but with these easy-to-master looks, anyone can make the holiday their own.
