4 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For The Procrastinators Out There

You wait as long as possible to book a flight because "they're cheaper on the day of" and have a running late email template saved for breakfast meetings. You're always in a rush to catch something, and your friends know to leave 10 minutes late when you have pre-determined plans because you're never not behind schedule. Face it: You're a procrastinator. And just because it's Halloween doesn't mean that changes. But it also doesn't mean you should slack on putting together one hell of a costume