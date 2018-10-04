4 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For The Procrastinators Out There

You wait as long as possible to book a flight because "they're cheaper on the day of" and have a running late email template saved for breakfast meetings. You're always in a rush to catch something, and your friends know to leave 10 minutes late when you have pre-determined plans because you're never not behind schedule. Face it: You're a procrastinator. And just because it's Halloween doesn't mean that changes. But it also doesn't mean you should slack on putting together one hell of a costume.
We're here to tell you that waiting until the last minute doesn't have to mean store-bought, wrapped-in-plastic costumes are your only option. Quite the contrary. Each and every one of the Halloween get-ups ahead can be slapped together in no time, with next to no effort. From Holly Golightly's just-outta-bed look to a Destiny's Child group costume that may or may not involve bedazzling, so little work has never looked so good.
