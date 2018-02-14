Meanwhile, label Marques ' Almeida included a little bit of everything for spring '18, making for not just an eclectic collection, but one that emphasized the powers of these over-the-top embellishments. In the show notes, the design duo explained: "We’ve been thinking a lot about the expectations on girls and women and everything they're expected to do. You're expected to be great at your job, build a successful career but you can't leave behind your personal life and should be able to have a family and look after your family and look amazing while doing everything, whether you’re a teenager, a mum of three in Mid Town America, a 60-year-old retired business woman or an artist. This collection feels so free and so full of different references to so many different amazing women."