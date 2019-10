When it comes to decor, less is always more at the Kardashian West residence, where Kim takes her newfound asceticism to heart. Their house forgoes c olor for beige (so much beige) and sinks for divets . The light switches in every room are a set of three buttons with enough ambient and “vibe” potential to create any mood, we guess because when your space is so bare, even the smallest details become statements. This is why today we’re talking about the color of Kim’s Halloween pumpkins, which she recently shared on her Instagram story.