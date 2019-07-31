How To Use This Season's Hottest Colors To Update Your Home

Say what you will about Pantone’s choice for color of the year, or the over-branding of generational shades, but color is the cornerstone of decor, and Pantone knows color. Back in September, Pantone released a breakdown of the spring/summer 2019 colors that stood out at New York Fashion Week, in its Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report. The report says that this season “reflects our desire to face the future with empowering colors that provide confidence and spirit.” At a pop-up event earlier this month, Pantone doubled-down on its predictions with colorful lattes and pastries.
It is now summer 2019 and we looked at our favorite home brands, Instagram accounts, and other sources of inspiration to see which of these trends actually came true, and made their way into the home decor space. Here are the four hottest colors of the season, plus our tips for incorporating them into your home.
Princess Blue
Pantone says: “Princess Blue, a majestic royal blue hue, glistens and gleams.”
We’re talking about blues that “glisten and gleam” like the Mediterranean waters in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Ikea’s April collection, TÄNKVÄRD, leaned heavily into this color trend, especially with tie-dye. Taking notes from Ikea, Princess Blue is a perfect complement to the increasingly popular rattan furniture trend. Together, they’re like the sand and the sea. But if you don’t think beach vibes are forever, decorative glass accents can also channel this color’s cool and sophisticated side. Switching around your artwork with new posters and prints, like these replicas of iconic Matisse paintings can also refresh your space.
Pepper Stem
Pantone says: “Zesty yellow-green Pepper Stem encourages our desire for nature’s healthy bounty.”
We’ve been seeing greens re-emerge in fashion, mainly as the Gen Z-favored lime green, but increasingly, in more neutral shades that aren’t too cool, too warm, or too bright. From the creamy mint green of this & Other Stories slip to the cool jade of Ikea’s forthcoming BESTA colorway, greens of all shades are taking center stage and because it takes a professional to use lime green in a space, us mere mortals can evoke the soft sage of naturally-dyed linens or or the Pepper Stem of rich juicy olives. If we want to take inspiration from famous artworks, Pepper Stem is the perfect shade for your new duvet cover (bonus points if it matches your console). It’s also the perfect color for a couch, and if you want to go even smaller, ceramic dishes or oddly-shaped vases in this shade can turn even dried up branch into an (oh-so-cheap) work of art.
Turmeric
Pantone says: “Turmeric is an enlivening orange that infuses a hin of pungency into the palette.”
If you’ve ever thought about how photogenic oranges, clementines, and tangerines are, this is the color for you. Orange and brown were the hallmark (and for many the detriment) of 1970’s interiors. Going wall-to-wall Turmeric and brown is a thing of the past (but this Instagram account makes the case for it), but Urban Outfitters’ home decor section does updated 70s the best. Aside from being a great shade for a duvet set, it’s great for accent pillows and throw blankets. Also, consider turmeric for the next time you’re in the market for window or shower curtains. What’s more, turmeric looks great with the amber glass of your next jewelry dish or brown jarred candle. It’s bright and sunny for the summer, but warm and cozy enough for the winter.
Soybean
Pantone says: “Subtle Soybean naturally appeals as a reliable and versatile neutral.”
Beige is back. But cooler. If you’ve ever seen these fluffy beige plants on Instagram and thought, “I want that, but a whole room,” all-beige is the way to go. It’s light, clean, and airy but not as sterile and high-maintenance as white. But if an all neutral space is not the move for you, Soybean is the perfect neutral for a monochromatic room guided by a single pastel, like blush or buttery yellow. And for accessories, the name of those feathery stems is: “pampas grass.” Your latest efforts from your pottery class will also come in handy here, raw clay in odd shapes are the perfect compliment to an all neutral space. When the color is subdued, shapes, silhouettes, and light are your friends.
