13 Haunted Places In America To Visit This Halloween

There are plenty of great ways to get excited for Halloween. You can decorate your home with creepy props, start working on your costume, or stuff your face with the best spooky-themed candy. All of those options are a lot of fun, but perhaps the scariest way to get into the Halloween spirit is to visit the spirits themselves.
You could spend the entire month of October traveling around to see all the most haunted sites in America (and we'd be totally on board because that sounds like the ultimate Halloween adventure). But, since there are haunted attractions all over the country, you could also just hit up a few spots close to home. Ahead, you'll find a list of the most haunted spots in America — and details about each location's twisted past and frightening present.
Many of the locations on the list currently function as museums or hold tours that allow you to experience the ghost stories firsthand. For others, you can visit on your own...if you dare. Either way, it's the perfect time to start planning your terrifying travels, and we're here to help.