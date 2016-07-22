Everyone Is Obsessed With This Summer Drink

Every summer, one drink or another attempts to dethrone rosé. It happens each year, and yet, rosé continues to rule. But finally, there's a new beverage in town that actually might give the pink wine a run for its money.
Meet hard seltzer. We're not talking about your average bottle of Mike's Hard or Smirnoff Ice (although we won't judge). Hard seltzer is refreshingly light, carbonated, and deliciously fruit-flavored. Best of all, it's premixed and portable in bottles or cans.
The beverage is so new that there are only four brands available for purchase — check them out below and grab a six-pack of each for your weekend getaway.
Advertisement
The original hard seltzer brand, SpikedSeltzer offers its punchy beverage in both bottles and cans. Sip on the assortment of geographically linked flavors: West Indies Lime, Cape Cod Cranberry, Valencia Orange, and Indian River Grapefruit.
Nauti (combo of nautical and naughty, perhaps?) boasts "Light & Refreshing" on its label — offering up the standard bright flavors of raspberry, lemon-lime, cranberry, and grapefruit.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling comes in a variety of three flavors: Colima lime, pomegranate, and grapefruit-pomelo. Pick up a 6-pack of bottles or a 12-pack of their newly offered slim cans.
White Claw is the newest hard seltzer on the scene, with only three flavors to choose from: natural lime, ruby grapefruit, and black cherry. White Claw says its spiked seltzer is like "sparkling water with a hint of fruit."
Advertisement