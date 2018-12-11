Here at Refinery29, our love for affordable wine is no secret. After all, if we are drinking it at the same rate as most millennials, we can hardly be expected to splurge. When it comes to bottles that don't break the bank, we are familiar with standbys from Aldi and Trader Joe's and have dabbled in newcomers from Target and Lidl. But there's another source for under-$10 bottles you may be overlooking: Whole Foods.
In many states the organic grocery chain includes wine, or, in some cases, has a wine shop next door. While there are splurge-worthy options for people with the money to spend, there are also plenty of great finds in the "two Starbucks lattes" price range.
To get an idea of where to start when shopping for wine at Whole Foods, we talked with Devon Broglie and Doug Bell, two of the company's global beverage buyers. Broglie is a master sommelier, one of only 236 people with that title. Part of Bell's job as beverage coordinator is to find wines that will appeal to a broad range of buyers at the best price. These are their top picks.
Note: Availability and prices may vary by state.