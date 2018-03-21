Stick It To The Snow With The Latest Spring Snacks From Whole Foods

It's officially spring, but we still aren't swapping out our sweaters and boots for short sleeves and sandals; instead of fresh tulip and daffodil buds, we're getting hit with a blanket of fresh powder. When fields of snow are the outdoor reality, it's in our power to bring springtime vibes inside. And come snow or shine, we're celebrating the 2018 equinox on the couch with Whole Foods' limited edition botanical line of floral-flavored snacks.
The grocery brand's newest products feature a variety of blooming flavor combinations: lemon lavender granola, orange blossom shortbread cookies, blackberry rose lemonade, dark chocolate violet marshmallows, and more. Posting up inside with this stock of sun-soaked essentials is highly recommended for coping with winter weather that has overstayed its welcome. So scroll on to bite into any or all of these sweet finds — and grow your own indoor flavor garden until the outside climate decides to come around.