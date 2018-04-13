Whole Foods Recalled This Cheese From 9 Of Its Stores

Cheese lovers, listen up. This week, Whole Foods voluntarily recalled Explorateur French Triple Crème cheese from nine stores in New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The cheese may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections, thus totally ruining even the fanciest of charcuterie
plates.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses caused by the Explorateur French Triple Crème cheese have been reported. However, Whole Foods decided to recall the product "out of an abundance of caution" after it was notified of a positive Listeria test result by the distributor.
Specifically, the potentially contaminated cheese was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in Greenwich, CT; Madison, NJ; Montclair, NJ; River Forest, IL; Deerfield, IL; Santa Fe, NM; El Paso, TX; Austin, TX; and Little Rock, AR. If you've shopped at any of these locations and think you may have bought a package of the recalled cheese, the next step is to double-check the sell by date.
If the package features any sell by date from February 15 through April 3, 2018, you can bring your receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund. Then, perhaps you can put that refunded money toward a wine and cheese night at some point in the future.
