If you just woke up wanting to start your week off with some scrambled eggs, you might need to rethink that breakfast choice. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s website, just a few days ago, Rose Acre Farms recalled 206,749,248 eggs. The eggs were recalled due to possible Salmonella Braenderup contamination
Though the recall was voluntary and done "through an abundance of caution," 22 illnesses have already been reported. Salmonella poisoning symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. The FDA's website explains that most people do recover in 4-7 days without treatment, however salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
The eggs in question were distributed from a farm in Hyde County, NC, which produces 2.3 million eggs a day. Because of the large volume of eggs coming from the farm, the affected eggs had wide distribution. The FDA reports that the recalled eggs were distributed to grocery stores and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Before you crack an egg into the frying pan today, check the carton for a plant number. The recalled eggs have a P-1065 plant number printed on the side of the carton, as well as a packing date ranging from 011 through 102. If you have a carton of affected eggs in your refrigerator, the FDA advises you immediately stop using the eggs and return them the store where they were purchased in order to receive a full refund.
