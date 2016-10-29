Ina Garten's Cheese Plate Has This Special Ingredient

Food Network host and star of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, made an appearance on The Late Show with Seth Meyers last night to drop some very important knowledge (and promote her new book, Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook). She showed him how to prepare a cheese plate.
No, it's not as simple as putting a bunch of cheese on a plate. First, one must make a good cocktail (we're so on board with her about this). The duo made an Aperol Spritz, which is Prosecco (a cava or any sparkling wine will work too), Aperol (an herbaceous Italian aperitif), sparkling or soda water and a few orange slices.
Subbing in for Garten's famously well-fed husband Jeffrey, Meyers helped Garten whip up some spiced pecans (a delightful addition to any cheese plate). The Contessa's technique is simple: Whip an egg white, add pecans, brown sugar, plus spices like cinnamon, cloves and ginger, and then bake.
Meyers shared that he's often intimidated when he walks into a cheese shop and doesn't know what to pick. Garten gave the best advice for anyone visiting a cheese shop, saying, "I ask the cheesemonger if I can taste things."
Watch the video for more of Garten's cheese pro tips and please, get to know your local cheesemonger.
