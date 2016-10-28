Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten has cooked with Taylor Swift, and the singer once made a Fourth of July cake using one of Garten's recipes. But we didn't know quite how tight the two were. Based on a People interview with Garten, we think it's safe to say she's a member of the Squad.
After their mutual friend model Lily Aldridge introduced them, Swift stopped by Garten's East Hampton house for a cooking class and photo shoot in 2014. Garten called it "one of the fun days of my life."
"I adore Taylor, and I admire her enormously," she said, adding that Swift was a foodie and a "very good cook" herself.
After their mutual friend model Lily Aldridge introduced them, Swift stopped by Garten's East Hampton house for a cooking class and photo shoot in 2014. Garten called it "one of the fun days of my life."
"I adore Taylor, and I admire her enormously," she said, adding that Swift was a foodie and a "very good cook" herself.
Advertisement
She also reference a bio that Swift wrote for her page on Time's 100 Most Influential People list, praising her show and her "warmth and generosity."
"She’s incredibly busy and incredibly in-demand, that she’d take the time to write about me, it meant that she thought that we had a special relationship, which I feel we do," she said.
"She’s incredibly busy and incredibly in-demand, that she’d take the time to write about me, it meant that she thought that we had a special relationship, which I feel we do," she said.
While Garten's cooking has inspired her friend, Swift's music has also helped hers. Garten said she likes to listen to Taylor Swift while she's cooking.
Between "All Too Well," where she sings about "dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light," and "Thug Song," which references "baking cookies at night," she could probably put together a whole playlist.
Between "All Too Well," where she sings about "dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light," and "Thug Song," which references "baking cookies at night," she could probably put together a whole playlist.
Advertisement