10 Ina Garten Moments That Will Make You Smile

Elizabeth Buxton
Ina Garten recently announced that she will be filming new episodes for the upcoming season of Barefoot Contessa. And we've rounded up 10 of the best Ina moments to celebrate.

Over the years, the Barefoot Contessa has shared recipes for her favorite maple-oatmeal scones, tasty tomato tartlets, ripe raspberry cheesecakes, and oh-so-many more gourmet goodies. But that's not all — she's also blessed us with some memorable moments tied to those dishes. Whether she's surprising Jeffrey with yet another home-cooked meal, calling up her friends for an impromptu dinner party, or just whipping up cookies with countless celebrity guests, Ina always makes us feel like we're right there with her.
1. Ina in her element — inviting friends over for a dinner party.
Photo: Courtesy of Giphy.
2. Ina slicing the cake on her wedding day.

Happy Valentine's Day! #tbt

A photo posted by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Photo: Via @inagarten.
3. Ina offering neighbors some bruschetta and white wine (as only Ina would do).
Photo: Courtesy of Giphy.
4. Ina in the '90s running her Barefoot Contessa specialty store.

#tbt At Barefoot Contessa in East Hampton in the early '90's! Those were the days! #toomuchproduce

A photo posted by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Photo: Via @inagarten.
5. Ina tasting her AMAZING cookies.
Photo: Courtesy of Giphy.
6. Ina eating cotton candy with Jeffrey on his birthday.

Cotton candy at Four Seasons restaurant for Jeffrey's birthday! #handsome

A photo posted by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Photo: Via @inagarten.
7. Ina cooking with Neil Patrick Harris.
Photo: Courtesy of Giphy.
8. Ina making kale cupcakes a thing.
9. Ina surprising Jeffrey, again, with dinner.
Photo: Courtesy of Giphy.
10. Ina taking a selfie while cooking with T. Swift.

Just another day at the office - OMG cooking with Taylor Swift! Love her!!! @taylorswift @foodnetwork_mag

A photo posted by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Photo: Via @inagarten.
