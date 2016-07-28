10 Ina Garten Moments That Will Make You Smile

Ina Garten recently announced that she will be filming new episodes for the upcoming season of Barefoot Contessa. And we've rounded up 10 of the best Ina moments to celebrate.
Over the years, the Barefoot Contessa has shared recipes for her favorite maple-oatmeal scones, tasty tomato tartlets, ripe raspberry cheesecakes, and oh-so-many more gourmet goodies. But that's not all — she's also blessed us with some memorable moments tied to those dishes. Whether she's surprising Jeffrey with yet another home-cooked meal, calling up her friends for an impromptu dinner party, or just whipping up cookies with countless celebrity guests, Ina always makes us feel like we're right there with her.
1. Ina in her element — inviting friends over for a dinner party.
2. Ina slicing the cake on her wedding day.
3. Ina offering neighbors some bruschetta and white wine (as only Ina would do).
4. Ina in the '90s running her Barefoot Contessa specialty store.
5. Ina tasting her AMAZING cookies.
6. Ina eating cotton candy with Jeffrey on his birthday.
7. Ina cooking with Neil Patrick Harris.
8. Ina making kale cupcakes a thing.
9. Ina surprising Jeffrey, again, with dinner.
10. Ina taking a selfie while cooking with T. Swift.
