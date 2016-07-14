Guess who's in the kitchen cooking for Jeffrey again? Recently, Ina Garten posted an Instagram that made us drop everything in serious fangirl anticipation. Yep, we're going to be getting new episodes of Barefoot Contessa in the near future and we couldn't be more excited to see what's on the menu.
"Organizing the kitchen to film new shows! #fun #cookingforjeffrey," reads Garten's caption. She had three bowls filled with eggs, limes, and lemons, leaving us to imagine all the wonderful things she could be whipping up. Something sweet, we hope! Does Jeffrey like citrusy baked goods? Because we certainly do.
Delish reported that Garten had been on a break from filming since her latest season concluded in February in order to work on the completion of her cookbook (Cooking for Jeffrey). The Contessa's return to her kitchen makes us think of the words of Queen Ina herself: "Now how fantastic is that?"
