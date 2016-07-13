Forbes has released its Celebrity 100 list, which ranks the world's top-earning celebrities by income, and a lot of it is what you'd expect. Taylor Swift is number one, One Direction is second, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the highest-earning celebrity couple.
What's more surprising, perhaps, is who's found his way up to the ranks of Beyoncé: Gordon Ramsay. Both the chef and the singer earned $54 million last year, landing them at number 34.
Yes, Ramsay is a world-famous foodie and reality TV star, but Beyoncé? There's just no comparison. He's also ahead of Kim Kardashian, Eater pointed out. It does make you wonder if this has anything to do with the fact that he's a man, like eight out of the top 10 on the list. Forbes chalks his most recent wealth up to his shows Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior.
Whatever it is, both Ramsay and Beyoncé have declined since last year, when Beyonce was #29 and Ramsay was #22. At the very least, it looks like she's closing in on him.
What's more surprising, perhaps, is who's found his way up to the ranks of Beyoncé: Gordon Ramsay. Both the chef and the singer earned $54 million last year, landing them at number 34.
Yes, Ramsay is a world-famous foodie and reality TV star, but Beyoncé? There's just no comparison. He's also ahead of Kim Kardashian, Eater pointed out. It does make you wonder if this has anything to do with the fact that he's a man, like eight out of the top 10 on the list. Forbes chalks his most recent wealth up to his shows Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior.
Whatever it is, both Ramsay and Beyoncé have declined since last year, when Beyonce was #29 and Ramsay was #22. At the very least, it looks like she's closing in on him.
Advertisement