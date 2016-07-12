Taylor Swift Named The World's Top-Earning Celebrity Of 2016

Taylor Swift can afford to hang out with Tom Hiddleston in Australia for as long as she wants — she's earned it.
The pop star has been ranked the world's top-earning celebrity for 2016 by Forbes' annual Celebrity 100 list. Swift made a reported $170 million this year, more than doubling her $80 million income last year. Take a bow, woman.
The singer's successful 1989 world tour helped bring in some serious bank. Endorsements with Diet Coke, Apple, and Keds also contributed to her sizable earnings. You didn't think she fell off that treadmill for free, did you?
The ranking must feel especially sweet when you consider which entertainers placed second: the boys of One Direction, including Swift's ex Harry Styles. The now-disbanded group pulled in $110 million over the past year.
The next top-earning female celebrity is Adele, ranked ninth with $80.5 million in earnings.
