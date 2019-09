Taylor Swift Named The World's Top-Earning Celebrity Of 2016

Taylor Swift can afford to hang out with Tom Hiddleston in Australia for as long as she wants — she's earned it.The pop star has been ranked the world's top-earning celebrity for 2016 by Forbes' annual Celebrity 100 list . Swift made a reported $170 million this year, more than doubling her $80 million income last year. Take a bow, woman.The singer's successful 1989 world tour helped bring in some serious bank. Endorsements with Diet Coke, Apple, and Keds also contributed to her sizable earnings. You didn't think s he fell off that treadmill for free, did you?The ranking must feel especially sweet when you consider which entertainers placed second: the boys of One Direction, including Swift's ex Harry Styles. The now-disbanded group pulled in $110 million over the past year.The next top-earning female celebrity is Adele, ranked ninth with $80.5 million in earnings.