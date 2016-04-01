We want to make a "Shake It Off" joke. But frankly, this looks like it hurt.
Taylor Swift debuted a collaborative video with Apple Music today on her personal Instagram account. In the video, the singer is getting geared up to work out (apparently, she's not into cardio, which we actually find a little surprising?). And, of course, she's looking for a jam to get her going. She settles on a track and takes off.
But not for long. She starts rapping along to the music, and...well, what happens next is the treadmill fail of our nightmares.
Ouch, right? We hope Tay's okay, because from the looks of this single-camera shot, it seems like she might have actually performed this stunt IRL.
