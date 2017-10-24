Check Your Fridge: Whole Foods & Trader Joe's Are Recalling Vegetables

If you've shopped at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Walmart, or Meijer recently, it might be wise to check your fridge.
Mann Packing, a vegetable company used by all four stores, has recalled several lightly processed vegetable products on the possibility that they might be contaminated with listeria, a sometimes deadly bacteria. These products include things such as: vegetable platters, shaved Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower florets, stir fry mixes, vegetable risotto bowls, and bagged salads among other things.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause a sometimes fatal infection called Listeriosis. Pregnant women and children are most at risk for serious illness after eating contaminated food, though the bacteria can have negative symptoms for everyone. Symptoms include: headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches, according to the CDC. Infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn.
"As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority," Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing at Mann Packing said in a statement to the FDA. "This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers."
The affected products were sold in stores across the United States and Canada, and have "best if used by" dates ranging from October 11 to October 20. Anyone who has purchased these products is urged to either throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. As of now, no illnesses have been reported.
As always, check in with your doctor if you're experiencing any strange symptoms, especially if you've eaten possibly contaminated foods.
