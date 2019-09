Still, that doesn't mean it's not unpleasant. Even mild episodes can bring you the gifts of vomiting, diarrhea, a fever, and just feeling all-around crampy and gross. Those symptoms may be gone after a few hours or stick around for a couple of days. Either way, you should definitely aim to replace the fluids and electrolytes you've lost, so drink plenty of water (small sips at first to make sure you can keep it down), and feel free to mix in some clear liquids such as broth, soda, or sports drinks. And, when you feel up to it, snack on something easy to digest (bananas and toast, anyone?). If you're not sure about the best way to handle your sickness, though, it's worth a call to your doctor.