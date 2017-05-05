Oh, Scott. All these years among the Kardashian women and you still don't know what's good for your ass? Last week, we watched Scott Disick get reamed out for hiding a woman in his hotel room during a trip to Dubai. (Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian coupled this with a problematic, slut-shaming rant against said woman.) This Sunday, the Lord shoots himself in the foot again by bringing a gal pal along on a family vacation with the whole clan to Costa Rica.
In a sneak peek at the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we see what happens after the family finds out that Scott — Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children — has brought along a female friend named Chelsea . (He's staying somewhere separate for the trip.) Scott doesn't know his cover's been blown, but that fact becomes clear during an extremely awkward dinner scene.
While sitting around the table, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé launch into something that they, like many sisters, often do in the company of others: speaking in code. "Did you guys hear what Chelsea said?" Kim asks. (Okay, so it's not a very good code.) "Oh, yeah. She’s such a bitch," responds Khloé. "No, she was so nice," They go back and forth, and the look on Scott's face gets increasingly confused. "No, no, no, I'm talking about Chelsea Clinton, what she said when she was sticking up for Barron Trump," says Kim. "That's nice that Chelsea did that. But I thought you meant Chelsea Handler," Khloé replies.
"It's pretty obvious that the girls know something's up," Scott says in a confessional interview. "Nobody really wants to say what's on their mind and if this dinner isn't awkward enough these fire dancers have to come out and start doing hula hoops," he adds, referring to the night's entertainment. "I already felt like under fire." That's probably becoming a pretty familiar feeling for Scotty.
Watch the awkwardness unfold below, and tune in to see the fallout this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!
