It Looks Like Kim Kardashian Just Caught Another Woman In Scott Disick's Hotel Room

The promo for this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is here, and it's intense. In just 15 seconds, Kourtney has a new beau, Scott goes on a bender, and Kim catches him with another woman. At least, that's what it looks like — but let's back up.
The quick promo starts with Scott Disick giving a confessional about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The two ended their relationship in July 2015 after nine long years together, which included having three children. Scott and Kourtney have stayed close in order to co-parent, but that doesn't mean there isn't drama.
"I'm here in Dubai and I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else," Scott says in the clip.
You know who else was in Dubai? Kim, who caught the jilted lover spiraling out of control in response to the new man in Kourtney's life.
"Kim texted me, 'Scott is still drunk and it's noon,'" Kourtney tells Khloé back home.
With Scott going back to his old ways, Kim was clearly nervous he'd make some rash decisions, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.
“Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what the f— is in there?!” Kim yells outside Scott's hotel room. We see Kim swing open the bathroom door to reveal a blurred figure.
"Tramp!" Kim yells, leading us to believe that she really did spot Scott with another woman — but who's to say? In such a quick 15 seconds, the editing makes it look like anything could have happened.
This is just another bump in Kourtney and Scott's rocky relationship. The duo clearly had issues, which is why Kris Jenner praised her daughter during the breakup.
"She's kind of my hero right now," Jenner told Haute Living Magazine back in 2015. "She makes good decisions."
Yet, somehow, the drama of the relationship is still following her. Watch the clip below:
