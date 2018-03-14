Kendall Jenner Clarifies That She Is Not Gay

We have some news: Kendall Jenner is not gay. And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and runway model just spent a good chunk of of her Vogue April cover interview dispelling the murmurs and rumours that she may be.
The whole theme of the interview is Jenner is getting "candid" because she has "nothing to hide." She is, as the site's press email teases, ready to answer those "hard-hitting questions" which, apparently, means ones about her sexuality and sexual preferences. They're calling the issue, "I, Kendall," a play on the interview being about her (which, duh) and that bird perched on her shoulder, which is reminiscent of Allison Janney's Oscar-winning role in I, Tonya.
So, about Jenner being gay.
She is not gay. "I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!" she tells the publication when asked why people think she is gay. "I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before." She goes on to bizarrely add that she is also "not transgender or anything" but that she may come off as gay because she is a tomboy who gives off a "male energy" and she moves "differently." She promises: "I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that." She thinks the rumours first started because, unlike her sisters, she does not flaunt her relationships. "I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time," she says. "You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”
Speaking off, Jenner still wouldn't totally confirm that she is dating basketball player Blake Griffin. She pivots and says that she is "visiting a friend" who is "very nice. I have someone being very nice to me."
