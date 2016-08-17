Kendall Jenner & Tyler, The Creator Joke About Dating Rumors

Spare a thought for Kendall Jenner. The model can't so much as sneeze without being linked to some new celebrity heartthrob or basketball star.
The latest candidate is Tyler, the Creator. Jenner and the rapper, who have been friends for more than a year, sent tongues wagging when they stepped out for a meal at the most romantic restaurant on the planet, The Cheesecake Factory at The Grove. Jenner also name-dropped Tyler and his sense of humor during her "73 Questions" video for Vogue.com. He's funny, he likes chain restaurants, he could probably change Creator to Kreator...what's not to like?
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Jenner and Tyler took to Twitter to joke about the dating rumors, which probably means they're not actually dating.
"Apparently we're dating," Jenner tweeted her pal.
"Not possible, we're both gay," he fired back.
NOT POSSIBLE, WE'RE BOTH GAY https://t.co/xoCXLyThPv— Tyler, The Creator (@fucktyler) August 16, 2016
Does this mean there's still a chance for her and that other rumored paramour, A$AP Rocky? Heaven forbid she actually just likes being single.
