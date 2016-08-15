Now that Drake has officially endorsed Cheesecake Factory in "Child’s Play" from his most recent album Views, it’s finally okay for us all to admit that we love the chain's giant portions and epically long list of cheesecake flavors. And we're not the only ones. Since his shout out, we’ve seen more and more rappers, athletes, and celebrities flocking to this mecca of cheesecake.
After an outing last night we can add yet another member of the Hollywood elite to the ever-growing list of celeb Cheesecake Factory fans. Kendall Jenner and a few famous friends grabbed dinner at The Grove location of the chain in West Hollywood last night.
The model was joined by Tyler the Creator and BFF Hailey Baldwin. In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Kendall was followed to the restaurant by paparazzi but was able to successfully shield her face in every photo they captured.
Surely Jenner just wanted some privacy while dining out with friends and wasn't embarrassed by her dining choice, since C-Factory has become something of a celeb hot spot. We have to admit we're a little disappointed the paps didn't get a pic of what she ordered. For now we'll just have to guess when it comes to her cheesecake preferences. If she's anything like us, she probably had a hard time choosing between the dozens of options. (JustJared)
