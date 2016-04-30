The Cheesecake Factory & Drake Are A Match Made In Heaven

The Cheesecake Factory is — weirdly — a favorite of NBA players and, apparently, Drake. One would think that millionaires would find somewhere else to eat, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Earlier today, Genius’ Lauren Nostro conducted an investigation into Drake’s love for the family dining establishment. She found that Drake has been spotted there at least 10 times.
Drake himself isn’t exactly one to hide his love for the Cheesecake Factory. VIEWS track "Child's Play" contains the following lines: "Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake / You know I love to go there / Say I'm actin' lightskin, I can't take you nowhere / This a place for families that drive Camrys and go to Disney / They don't need to know all of our business."
Ok, Drake. The Cheesecake Factory wasn’t one to let this go without a tweet. (Unlike Red Lobster, which took Beyoncé’s endorsement of the restaurant as a sex reward and came out with this lame tweet.) This image was posted to the company’s Twitter earlier Friday. It appears to show a helicopter airlifting a massive cheesecake to Drake as he sits atop Toronto’s CN Tower. We hope that this is not just an empty promise, but that one day soon we too will be able to order cheesecake via helicopter.
