Okay, take a breath.
Now take another.
Kendall Jenner has something called trypophobia, the model shared in a post on her blog. It isn't an official medical diagnoses — many doctors believe that the disorder is a product of the internet, according to The Conversation — but this "fear of holes" leaves many feeling nauseous.
The openings in question aren't things like sinkholes or drains, but small holes grouped together.
“Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia,” Jenner wrote. “Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb, or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can't even look at little holes — it gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what's in there???”
For a sense of what she means, take a look at the trypophobia-triggering image below (unless you suffer from trypophobia, in which case, you may want to click away).
According to a University of Essex PhD thesis, trypophobia may not be a "fear of holes" so much as it is a disgust of openings clustered together that seem like they could infect human skin. "Trypophobia is a reaction of disgust to clusters of objects with particular spectral profile that may resemble contamination sources (e.g., skin lesions)," according to the study.
