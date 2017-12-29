Update: After publishing this story, a representative for General Mills confirmed that Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes will be available at major retailers nationwide starting early January 2018. An 11.5 oz box retails for $3.99, while the 20.9 oz box is priced at $4.99.
This story was originally published December 28, 2017.
Life, as we know it, presents several challenges. For breakfast lovers, one of those challenges — shopping from an aisle full of your all-time favorite cereal brands — may get a little easier. According to Grub Street, General Mills just launched a new variety that houses two popular flavors in one box: Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes.
Yep, you read that right. Kellogg's main rival took the gloves off by offering fans its own sweetened, corn flake cereal complete with those familiar rainbow marshmallow bits everyone loves. Mic dropped.
The news, which we have to admit is pretty hilarious, was first shared by food blogger Junk Banter a few days ago on Instagram. Regardless of how you look at it, though, this was most likely not an accident. See for yourself below:
For starters, General Mills replaced its signature red Lucky Charms box with a blue one and added a suspicious, white block-font logo. Both features are almost identical to the box Tony the Tiger has graced since 1951. But as Junk Banter pointed out, "apparently 'Frosted Flakes' is too generic a term to be trademarked."
While it's unclear where these Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes are being sold and for what price, Grub Street reports you can learn more by visiting Instacart online. Cheers to a little friendly competition — let the tastiest prevail!
Representatives for General Mills and Kellogg's did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
