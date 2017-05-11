When it comes to giving us chills, Netflix has become a master of the game. There's the upcoming series The Keepers and the sly political thriller House of Cards, not to mention the ever-popular Making a Murderer and last summer's darling Stranger Things. In June, the streaming site will debut yet another bone-chilling project: Gypsy, a 10-episode series about a malevolent therapist. Vanity Fair premiered the first trailer, and the show looks eerie as all hell.
The series stars Naomi Watts and is helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed the first 50 Shades of Grey film. Taylor-Johnson directs several episodes and also serves as executive producer for the series. Watts plays Jean Holloway, a therapist who promises to "do no harm." Based on the action of the trailer, she very much breaks that promise.
"I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient," Watts says. Meanwhile, she is shown breaking into someone's home, engaging in coitus, and running her fingers through an open flame. (She's playing with fire — get it?) The description for the show presents Holloway as "a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients' lives." If we know Netflix, this is far from the whole story — not even close.
Additional details for the series are still scarce, aside from a few on-set photos of Watts smooching her co-star Sophie Cookson. Billy Crudup, whom you can currently spot in the reboot of Alien, plays Holloway's husband in the series, and Lucy Boynton and Karl Glusman play two of Holloway's patients. Watch the full trailer, below.
