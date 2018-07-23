cosplayed as Shuri, the younger, smarter teenaged sister of T’Challa. She “found it refreshing” that thanks to film, other attendees didn’t automatically call her Storm (the prominent Black superhero from the X-Men series). “I definitely got the feeling that artists and vendors were making the effort to be more inclusive when I was cosplaying Black Panther,” she explained. “I didn’t get that as much when I was cosplaying Wonder Woman [on a different day], however. Some photographers and cosplayers definitely went out of their way to avoid photos with me [when cosplaying Wonder Woman].” Not only has the comic industry noticed the impact of Black Panther, it is acting accordingly by accommodating and selling to fans. However, Alexis’ experience while cosplaying a white character is proof that Comic-Con did not suddenly become a utopia of inclusivity in the wake of one Marvel movie.