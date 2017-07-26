This Little Girl Meeting Gal Gadot At Comic-Con Is All Of Us

The Wonder Woman phenomenon extends far beyond its box office success. The first female-led superhero film in over a decade has made a tremendous impact on audiences everywhere thanks to its feminist message. Little girls are opting to don Wonder Woman attire at every available opportunity, including Comic-Con 2017. (Something tells us it'll be the most popular Halloween costume this year.)
One of these girls met Gal Gadot at Comic-Con and immediately burst into tears upon coming face-to-face with her hero. Little Ashley, who was adorably decked out in a Wonder Woman shirt and cape, eagerly waited in line to meet Gadot during a Justice League signing.
When it was finally her turn to meet Gadot, Ashley couldn't hold back the tears. (We can relate.) Gadot reached across the table to console her and assured Ashley, “There’s no reason to cry, all right? Here we are together.”
Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, also offered words of wisdom and comfort. "You're a warrior. Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior," he told Ashley. "Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready."
.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC— Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017
Ashley's mom, Christine Keller, was so touched by the moment that she took to social media to share it with Wonder Woman fans everywhere.
"Danica Dreamer meets Wonder Woman! These characters matter and can have a huge influence on young people. What a great role model and genuine, nice person." Keller wrote on Facebook. "My daughter will always remember this moment for the rest of her life. Thank you, Gal Gadot! ❤ #galgadot #justiceleague#dreamscancometrue #wonderwoman #positiverolemodels."
There were many memorable moments at Comic-Con 2017, but this is definitely one of the sweetest.
