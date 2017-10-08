Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will share more than just zombies next year. According to Variety, a character from one show will head to the other. Robert Kirkman, the creator of Walking Dead, revealed the news during a panel at New York's Comic-Con.
"We want these shows to have their own legs, tell their own stories and be their own thing. I think we’ve finally gotten to a place with Fear the Walking Dead where it has its own identity [and] we can play with some things," Kirkman said. "More news coming in the following months.
He didn't name the specific character, but knowing how the shows' fandoms are all about creating their own theories, there are probably a hundred already about who may be making the journey across shows.
Advertisement
The official Walking Dead Twitter account offered a preview, though it doesn't provide more than a teaser image.
This is real. #crossover #TWD #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Kr8RwOfkZq— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2017
"Now, what does that mean? Because these timelines, like [...] how does that work? Are we going to see an interesting backstory of a Walking Dead character in Fear the Walking Dead?" Kirkman added, TV Line reports. "Or are we going to see a Fear the Walking Dead character show up in The Walking Dead and show a future version of the character?"
Fear the Walking Dead, which hit the air in 2015, acts as a prequel. Knowing that the show doesn't incorporate time travel into its zombie-laden plots, it's safe to assume that the timelines are about to clash. Fear focuses more on the outset of the zombie apocalypse, whereas the original series is more about survival after the outbreak. Variety notes that the crossover event could be a huge boon for Fear, since audiences have been dwindling for the spin-off since its debut season.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement