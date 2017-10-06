If You Already Love Mermaids, Meet Your New TV Obsession

While talking to Eline Powell about her character on Siren’s Vancouver, Canada, set, the British actress shed some very humanizing light on the mermaid's more violent tendencies. "I think we act very hostile when we’re scared. When we’re in new environments and primarily when we feel threatened," Powell said. "We’ve all been in those situations. I constantly just try to reverse it. Like if I went to an alien planet or if I went in the sea, how I would react?"