If You Already Love Mermaids, Meet Your New TV Obsession

Like Riverdale and the current Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot kicking around the CW , Siren, premiering in 2018, will take its inspiration — mermaids, natch — and offer viewers a much darker take. The drama follows the fictional town of Bristol Cove, Washington, whose history is rooted in mermaid legends. The entire sleepy burg will be turned upside down when one of those famed mermaids (Eline Powell) makes it to land and is more Jaws-with-legs, than Ariel. If you’ve seen the trailer , you know what we’re talking about. In the video, a handsy creep ends up getting his just desserts. And by "just desserts" we mean the guy’s throat gets ripped out before he's tossed through a windshield. Siren doesn’t play.