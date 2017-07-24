Charlize Theron Hints At Possible Appearance In Wonder Woman Sequel

As if we're not excited enough about the Wonder Woman sequel, more good news was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Although nothing is confirmed, Charlize Theron hinted that she'd love to appear in the sequel and it sounds like a match made in movie heaven.
Theron and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins go way back. Jenkins directed the 2003 film Monster, which earned Theron a Best Actress Oscar. So we already know they make a stellar team.
During the “Icon Edition” of Entertainment Weekly’s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel, host Sara Vilkomerson announced that she had a note for Theron from Jenkins.
“Getting to work with Charlize and what we did together will always be remembered as a great high point of my life. She’s a tremendous person, talent, artist, and actor, but also a wonderful and incredibly unique spirit who brings that dynamism to every part she plays," Jenkins wrote. "She’s hard, yet soft, tough, yet yielding. It was a wonderful and rare gift and I can’t wait to work with my friend again one day.”
Theron is totally here for the idea of collaborating with Jenkins again. She teared up upon reading the letter before providing her own heartfelt response:
“Now that we’ve, in our separate ways, warmed up, we’re gonna do it,” Theron said. “Yeah. Look I would love to work with her again. I had such an incredible time. I trusted her from the first time I met her. That’s a big thing for an actor, to be able to trust your director that way and she just never disappointed…She’s incredible so to see her have this moment, I just feel incredibly happy for her.”
Theron turned down a supporting role in Wonder Woman (she recalls it was due to scheduling issues), but here's to hoping that second time's a charm!
