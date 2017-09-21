Despite the deaths that will probably ruin us for days, the cast offers assurances that the action will be worth it. "We’ve been knocked clear off our feet," says Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, Rick's girlfriend. Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, says "It’s a f —ing in-your-face action-packed IV of adrenaline. Season 7 was the ramp-up and now this is the blastoff. The stuff that’s happening is insane!" It sounds like the cast is just as excited for season 8 as the rest of us.