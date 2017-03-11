Story from TV Shows

Did You Catch This Supernatural Shoutout To The Walking Dead?

Christopher Luu
Photo: Gene Page/AMC.
There's been no shortage of Walking Dead homages on the set of Supernatural, and vice versa.
First, there was that sweet Twitter exchange between Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan involving a certain bat. Then, a sweet tweet from Morgan about Transylvanian vampires. The Supernatural-Walking Dead love has stayed strictly sequestered to online exchanges — until now.
This week, everyone's favorite show about brotherly love and paranormal activity had a bold shoutout to the AMC series.
Uproxx reports that at the end of the most recent episode of Supernatural, "Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell," there was a cameo from one of The Walking Dead's biggest stars: Lucille.
Advertisement
It wasn't brief, either, Negan's beloved barbed-wire wrapped bat had plenty of screen time. In the episode, Dean (Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) return home to the Men of Letters bunker from a mission. They're covered in grime, guts, and blood. Hey, nobody said killing demons was easy work.
As they return, Dean is holding a very familiar weapon. Dean gives her a few light swings and says, "Dad loved this thing." Like the brothers, Lucille's covered in blood, too.
For those unfamiliar with Morgan's involvement with the CW show, he played the Winchester brothers' father, John, during the show's first season — this was way before Walking Dead and even Morgan's time on Grey's Anatomy.
This has been the most overt mention of Morgan's Walking Dead character, Negan, on Supernatural. Fans immediately saw the homage and took to social media to celebrate. Some were overcome with disbelief. While others, just reveled in the moment. Not to mention, that this may mean that the two shows are part of the same TV universe.
Can we expect to see salt-filled bullets and crossroads demons on Walking Dead? Maybe another sentimental tweet from JDM? Fingers crossed.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series