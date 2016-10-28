Before Jeffrey Dean Morgan was Negan on The Walking Dead, he played John Winchester, the father of the protagonists on Supernatural. During Morgan's last appearance on the latter show, his character dies to save his son Dean, played by Jensen Ackles.
It looks like that kind of bond doesn't just fade away. The two are still cracking jokes together on Twitter.
On Thursday, Ackles tweeted a photo of himself with Lucille, the bat Negan uses to kill. "Hey @JDMorgan I found this in the trunk," he wrote. "Can I try it out? Don't miss tonight's episode. It's a knockout!" Let's appreciate that pun for a second.
"J. You weren't supposed to find that," Morgan replied. "Gonna need her back son. I mean... I already gave you my car. And? I don't know? Sorta died for you."
Fans have been responding with their own clever memes.
@JDMorgan @JensenAckles Ummm.... Jensen's response....😀😁😂😏 pic.twitter.com/MIEk1ICf1D— Lorraine Horton (@Rainyhort1) October 27, 2016
Though he hasn't been on Supernatural for over 10 years, it's heartwarming to know that John Winchester lives on in his son's heart, and on Twitter.
