Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Harris have welcomed two new members to their family. Ackles took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his twin boys and their names are, well, so Dean.
"Danneel, JJ and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes," Ackles wrote beneath a cartoon photo of Dr. Seuss's Thing One and Thing Two. "They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great!" (JJ refers to the couple's 3-year-old daughter, newly minted big sister Justice Jay.)
Zeppelin and Arrow, you say? The twins must be named after classic-rock bands Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith. Welcome to the Supernatural family, boys. You're in good company. Just maybe stay away from your TV grandpa.
