Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese share a Supernatural love, but without the all the on-screen monsters and mystery. The couple — who met on set during the show's fourth season — are expecting their third child, as Padalecki revealed on Live With Kelly.
"When I started the show I was a single guy doing my thing," Padalecki explained. "Now I'm 12 years older, a father of two, about to be a father of three in March."
Padalecki and Cortese had the ultimate meet-cute; the actor admitted that he sometimes fudges the details for his friends, but he was instantly smitten.
"The story I tell amongst my friends is that she wouldn't leave me alone. So finally I was like, 'Alright alright alright, I'll go on a date with you,'" he joked. "I thought she was cute and smart, and she would always read books."
Padalecki admitted that he always interrupted her reading, even though it's one of his biggest personal pet peeves. Soon enough, one lunch turned into dinner. Now, the pair has two sons, Tom, 4, and Shepherd, 2, with another baby on the way.
Unfortunately, Padalecki didn't drop any more hints about the Gilmore Girls reboot, or what we can expect when Rory and Dean see each other again.
See Padalecki's full interview, below.
