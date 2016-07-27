Jared Padalecki isn't sugarcoating Rory Gilmore's love life in the upcoming Gilmore Girls reboot. In fact, the actor who played Rory's first boyfriend, Dean Forester, warns that fans may be "unhappy" about it.
But before you start worrying that the four-part Netflix series will ruin your precious Gilmore memories, Padalecki told Us Weekly that when it comes to Rory's romantic life, "There will always be some fans who are unhappy, but I think they'll be pleased with it."
It's already been revealed that Rory will start the revival single. Given that all three of her ex-boyfriends — Dean, Jess, and Logan — will appear on the show, it's unlikely she'll stay that way.
Don't expect her to end up with her high school sweetheart, though. David Sutcliffe, who played Rory's dad Christopher, may have already spoiled those hopes when he mused, "I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple." Padalecki confirmed as much by telling Us Weekly that he only spent one day on set.
For those who are Team Dean, though, Padalecki did say that in the limited time he spent in Stars Hollow (due to his Supernatural schedule), there "was a really good amount of stuff I got to do, and explained a lot."
So it appears that Dean is going to get his moment, something Padalecki revealed last month. "Dean has a cool scene in the market he used to work at," he said. "It's a nice, a really nice scene that gave me closure."
Whether you're happy with Rory's love life or not, Padalecki made it clear to Us Weekly that Gilmore Girls fans will definitely be happy with the revival as a whole.
"Amy [Sherman-Palladino] didn't come back to fuck it up," Padalecki said. "She came back to do it right, and she did it right."
But before you start worrying that the four-part Netflix series will ruin your precious Gilmore memories, Padalecki told Us Weekly that when it comes to Rory's romantic life, "There will always be some fans who are unhappy, but I think they'll be pleased with it."
It's already been revealed that Rory will start the revival single. Given that all three of her ex-boyfriends — Dean, Jess, and Logan — will appear on the show, it's unlikely she'll stay that way.
Don't expect her to end up with her high school sweetheart, though. David Sutcliffe, who played Rory's dad Christopher, may have already spoiled those hopes when he mused, "I know they’re not going to end up together but, Rory and Dean seem like a good couple." Padalecki confirmed as much by telling Us Weekly that he only spent one day on set.
For those who are Team Dean, though, Padalecki did say that in the limited time he spent in Stars Hollow (due to his Supernatural schedule), there "was a really good amount of stuff I got to do, and explained a lot."
So it appears that Dean is going to get his moment, something Padalecki revealed last month. "Dean has a cool scene in the market he used to work at," he said. "It's a nice, a really nice scene that gave me closure."
Whether you're happy with Rory's love life or not, Padalecki made it clear to Us Weekly that Gilmore Girls fans will definitely be happy with the revival as a whole.
"Amy [Sherman-Palladino] didn't come back to fuck it up," Padalecki said. "She came back to do it right, and she did it right."
Advertisement